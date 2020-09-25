15:42
USD 79.35
EUR 92.49
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstan creates multidisciplinary medical teams on COVID-19

Multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) of doctors and nurses on COVID-19 are being created in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the country reported.

As part of the preparation plan for a possible second wave of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health, with the support of USAID, developed and approved a training concept and a training program for MDTs based on the Training of Trainers model.

«It is planned that doctors of various specialties of the MDTs will not only provide high-quality medical care to patients with COVID-19, but also acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to train other doctors. This will create an effective system of continuing education for doctors and nurses and a stable network of MDTs in all regions of Kyrgyzstan,» the ministry said.

The ministry notes that this approach helps to strengthen human resources, contributes to better preparedness and improves the quality of medical care amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading specialists in various fields of medicine are involved as trainers and teachers under the coordination of Professors Talantbek Sooronbaev and Ainura Kutmanova. The MDTs will include motivated doctors of various specialties with already good experience in work in the red zones: pulmonologists, infectious disease specialists, resuscitators, cardiologists, pediatricians, obstetrician-gynecologists, endocrinologists, psychologists and others.

The first certified mobile multidisciplinary team of the national level has already been created and prepared in Bishkek. It includes 17 doctors and 11 nurses. The training of the second MDT at the national level in Osh started on September 21. In the near future, it is planned to train and prepare 7 more mobile MDTs in each region of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/166426/
views: 128
Print
Related
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 32.1 million people globally
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
142 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
175 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,932 in total
Human rights activists note lack of PPE, their poor quality during pandemic
Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, wear masks
Volunteers figures on health workers' deaths in Kyrgyzstan exceed official ones
Health workers dismissed for drawing attention to dangerous working conditions
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.7 million people globally
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
25 September, Friday
15:21
Online school of contemporary art opened in Bishkek Online school of contemporary art opened in Bishkek
15:08
Taxpayers have to file tax returns electronically from January 1, 2021
14:54
EU concerned about legislative initiatives of Kyrgyzstan
14:45
Man attempts to commit suicide in Nooken district
14:35
Large hypermarkets fined for violations of sanitary rules in Bishkek