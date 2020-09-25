Kyrgyzstan creates multidisciplinary medical teams on COVID-19

Multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) of doctors and nurses on COVID-19 are being created in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the country reported.

As part of the preparation plan for a possible second wave of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health, with the support of USAID, developed and approved a training concept and a training program for MDTs based on the Training of Trainers model.

«It is planned that doctors of various specialties of the MDTs will not only provide high-quality medical care to patients with COVID-19, but also acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to train other doctors. This will create an effective system of continuing education for doctors and nurses and a stable network of MDTs in all regions of Kyrgyzstan,» the ministry said.

The ministry notes that this approach helps to strengthen human resources, contributes to better preparedness and improves the quality of medical care amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading specialists in various fields of medicine are involved as trainers and teachers under the coordination of Professors Talantbek Sooronbaev and Ainura Kutmanova. The MDTs will include motivated doctors of various specialties with already good experience in work in the red zones: pulmonologists, infectious disease specialists, resuscitators, cardiologists, pediatricians, obstetrician-gynecologists, endocrinologists, psychologists and others.

The first certified mobile multidisciplinary team of the national level has already been created and prepared in Bishkek. It includes 17 doctors and 11 nurses. The training of the second MDT at the national level in Osh started on September 21. In the near future, it is planned to train and prepare 7 more mobile MDTs in each region of the Kyrgyz Republic.