12:40
USD 79.35
EUR 92.49
RUB 1.03
English

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar approaches 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Despite the intervention carried out by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar continues to grow. Its selling rate approached 80 soms.

Today the American currency is bought for 79.4-79.5 soms, and sold for 79.75-79.8 soms. During the day, the currency appreciated by other 20 tyiyns.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 79,3499 soms.

The Russian ruble also continues depreciating. Today it is bought for 1,025-1.03 soms, and sold for 1,045-1,055 soms. The official exchange rate is 1,0281 soms (1.07 percent drop).
link: https://24.kg/english/166404/
views: 59
Print
Related
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan unloads $ 11 million on market to support som
U.S dollar appreciates by 30 tyiyns for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops after intervention
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 6.6 mln to support depreciating som
U.S. dollar appreciates by 30 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
25 September, Friday
12:27
Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, wear masks Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitab...
12:21
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar approaches 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
Volunteers figures on health workers' deaths in Kyrgyzstan exceed official ones
11:55
Health workers dismissed for drawing attention to dangerous working conditions
11:25
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan sends ballots to regions
24 September, Thursday
19:05
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss joint plans for future
19:02
Extradition of son of Government’s Representative in Batken region requested
18:34
Elections 2020: At least 40 cases on bribery of voters initiated in Kyrgyzstan
18:26
Some 45 candidates leave party lists in Kyrgyzstan, 17 of them - women