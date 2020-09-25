Exchange rate of U.S. dollar approaches 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Despite the intervention carried out by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar continues to grow. Its selling rate approached 80 soms.

Today the American currency is bought for 79.4-79.5 soms, and sold for 79.75-79.8 soms. During the day, the currency appreciated by other 20 tyiyns.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 79,3499 soms.

The Russian ruble also continues depreciating. Today it is bought for 1,025-1.03 soms, and sold for 1,045-1,055 soms. The official exchange rate is 1,0281 soms (1.07 percent drop).