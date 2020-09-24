19:57
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss joint plans for future

A telephone conversation took place today between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and implementation of the previously reached agreements.

The parties outlined joint plans for the coming period to build up interaction between the two countries.

The Heads of State also discussed issues of interaction on further joint measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.
