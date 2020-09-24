Some 45 candidates leave party lists in Kyrgyzstan, 17 of them - women

At least 45 candidates withdrew from the party lists after their registration, 17 of them were women. The Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, announced at a press conference.

According to her, a total of 2,232 candidates from 16 political parties were registered.

«According to the law, it is not allowed to change the list, except for withdrawal of a candidate. In this case, the next person in the list takes the vacant place,» she said.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for October 4.