Six buses with Kyrgyzstanis leave Orenburg Oblast of Russia

The citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck on the Russian-Kazakh state border began to be taken to their homeland. Interfax reports.

A transit corridor was organized for the passage of Kyrgyzstanis today at 7.20 Bishkek time, who stayed at temporary accommodation points in five municipalities of Bashkortostan.

The first column of six buses with 296 citizens crossed the administrative border with Orenburg Oblast today and headed to the border with Kazakhstan.

At the same time, about 1,000 foreigners, who are in Orenburg Oblast, are delivered to the checkpoint.

The second column of six buses ready to go to the border checkpoint stays at Yulsy camping near Olkhovka village in Kuyurgazy district. The distance to the point is 277 kilometers. Today, it is planned to transport 1,667 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to the border with Kazakhstan, who have stayed at temporary accommodation points in Bashkortostan since September 16, then they will go by Kazakh buses.

There are over 3,200 Kyrgyz citizens on the Russian-Kazakh state border.
