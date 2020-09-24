15:24
Two Kazakhstanis try to wade across Chu river into Kyrgyzstan

Two citizens of Kazakhstan tried to get to Kyrgyzstan across Chu river. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A frontier detachment found two citizens, who were trying to illegally get from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, crossing Chu river, near Vasilyevka village.

The violators were detained.

After drawing up the relevant documents, the violators of the state border were handed over to the employees of the territorial subdivision of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for further investigation.
