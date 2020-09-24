13:53
USD 79.35
EUR 92.87
RUB 1.04
English

127 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,757 in total

At least 127 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 19 people got infected in Bishkek, 8 — in Osh, 38— in Osh region, 3 — in Talas region, 4 — in Chui region, 4 — in Issyk-Kul region, 20 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Naryn region and 29 — in Batken region.

In total, 45,757 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/166262/
views: 81
Print
Related
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
101 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry receives recommendations for 2nd wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
PM of Kyrgyzstan notes growth in COVID-19 incidence
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.5 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
88 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,630 in total
108 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Thermovisors, sanitizers in public places, wearing of masks is mandatory
Russia to consider supply of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as priority
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
24 September, Thursday
13:35
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
13:26
127 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,757 in total
13:22
101 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
13:19
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan
12:15
Period of stay of migrants in Russia extended until December 15