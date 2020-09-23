PM of Kyrgyzstan notes growth in COVID-19 incidence

There is an increase in coronavirus infection incidence in three regions of Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, a slight increase in new cases of coronavirus infection is registered in Batken, Issyk-Kul and Jalal-Abad regions.

«We have forgotten the hard days. We began to actively hold feasts, funeral receptions and other events. Forgot about the requirement to wear masks and keep distance. if it’s God’s will, the second wave of the virus will pass the country by. But we need to strictly observe sanitary standards,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

He assured that preparations were underway for the second wave of coronavirus.