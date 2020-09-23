14:59
USD 79.26
EUR 93.07
RUB 1.04
English

Bishkek, Tashkent to cooperate in trade, economic and cultural spheres

Bishkek and Tashkent will sign an action plan for implementation of an agreement on cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres between the City Hall of the capital of Kyrgyzstan and the khokimiyat of Tashkent city. It was announced at the meeting of the Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan Khurshid Mirzakhidov. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The parties expressed interest in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthening relations between the capitals of the two neighboring countries.

The City Hall recalled that on September 4, 1993 an agreement on cooperation was signed between the administration of Bishkek and the khokimiyat of Bukhara, an agreement on economic and cultural cooperation between Bishkek and Samarkand region; in 1996 and 2017 — between the City Hall of Bishkek and khokimiyat of Tashkent on cooperation in the economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian fields.
link: https://24.kg/english/166123/
views: 113
Print
Related
Authorities of Uzbekistan to open borders for foreign tourists from October 1
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss disputed sections of state border
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume regular flights with Uzbekistan
Number of calls to ambulance starts growing in Uzbekistan
EAEU considers issue of granting observer status to Uzbekistan
Uzbek journalist requests refugee status in Kyrgyzstan
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to be brought to $ 1 billion
Uzbekistan Airways resumes regular international flights
Restrictions on entry into Uzbekistan from Kyrgyzstan lifted
Border conflict in Chechme village: Six people arrested in Uzbekistan
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
23 September, Wednesday
13:54
Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Russian border to be evacuated tomorrow Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Russian border to be evacuated to...
13:40
Bishkek, Tashkent to cooperate in trade, economic and cultural spheres
13:11
Rally “Against All” takes place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
12:30
Asia News has to pay Interior Minister 300,000 soms by court decision
12:09
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.5 million people globally