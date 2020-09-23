Bishkek, Tashkent to cooperate in trade, economic and cultural spheres

Bishkek and Tashkent will sign an action plan for implementation of an agreement on cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres between the City Hall of the capital of Kyrgyzstan and the khokimiyat of Tashkent city. It was announced at the meeting of the Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan Khurshid Mirzakhidov. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The parties expressed interest in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthening relations between the capitals of the two neighboring countries.

The City Hall recalled that on September 4, 1993 an agreement on cooperation was signed between the administration of Bishkek and the khokimiyat of Bukhara, an agreement on economic and cultural cooperation between Bishkek and Samarkand region; in 1996 and 2017 — between the City Hall of Bishkek and khokimiyat of Tashkent on cooperation in the economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian fields.