Russia to deliver 100,000 doses of measles vaccine to Kyrgyzstan, Belarus

Russia will send 100,000 doses of measles vaccine to Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. Rospotrebnadzor reports.

Moscow will supply Minsk and Bishkek with 50,000 ampoules of the vaccine each.

As the press service of the department notes, the supply of the vaccine to friendly countries will not cause a shortage of the vaccine in Russia, since the number of cases this year has dropped 2.5 times compared to the same period in 2019.

Measles is a severe viral disease transmitted by airborne droplets. Signs of the disease are a runny nose, high body temperature (more than 38 degrees), cough and general intoxication of the body. A rash appears on the body after 4-5 days.

According to the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis of the Kyrgyz Republic, 717 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2020. The infection was registered in Jalal-Abad, Chui, Osh and Batken regions, as well as in Bishkek and Osh cities.
