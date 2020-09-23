11:57
Bishkek restaurants fined 131,000 soms for violation of sanitary standards

At least 1,692 protocols have been drawn up in Bishkek for non-compliance with measures to prevent coronavirus infection. Kuban Kundashev, Head Physician of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Center, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, fines were imposed in the amount of 3,185,500 soms.

«At least 60 materials have been sent to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes for taking measures against managers of the facilities. In particular, these are cafes, shops, restaurants, hairdressing salons and car service stations. A protocol on violations was drawn up for 41 public catering points. They were fined 131,000 soms,» Kuban Kundashev told.
