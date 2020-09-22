09:55
Large batch of honey from Kyrgyzstan detained in Omsk Oblast

A large batch of honey imported from Kyrgyzstan was detained in Omsk Oblast of Russia. The Department of Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of the Oblast reported.

Representatives of the Omsk Department of Rosselkhoznadzor detained a car carrying 200 kilograms of honey. The product was transported from the Kyrgyz Republic to Yakutsk through Omsk Oblast.

The carrier was a citizen of Russia. He did not have a veterinary certificate of the Customs Union — this document is required to cross the border. He also had no other accompanying documents for the goods.

The cargo has been detained. It was not possible to identify the products and establish details of their origin.

The honey was found to be of poor quality and dangerous. It was destroyed. The violator was brought to administrative responsibility under the article «Failure to comply with veterinary and sanitary rules.»
