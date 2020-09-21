Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement

Face mask requirement and other measures aimed at ensuring sanitary and epidemiological safety must be strictly observed in crowded places. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, the epidemiological situation is deteriorating in a number of countries of the near and far abroad. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that given the current situation, the domestic health care system and other government agencies should be ready for a possible second wave of coronavirus infection.

«Cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia are registered every day in the republic. Many citizens have ceased to comply with sanitary and epidemiological rules: they do not wear masks; they do not observe social distance. That is why it is necessary to continue anti-epidemiological measures and explanatory work at the local level,» Kubatbek Boronov stressed.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Health and other relevant bodies to continue awareness-rising work, focusing on preventive measures.

«The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the heads of local authorities, step up the work on observance of the mask requirement in all places where people gather, including at organizations that receive citizens, in public transport, on bazaars. It is very important. Observance of mask requirement is obligatory when visiting hospitals, shopping centers and other places where people gather. The sanitary services and local authorities need to improve their work on sanitary and epidemiological checks,» the Prime Minister said.

Following the meeting, the head of Government gave a number of specific instructions, including to intensify the measures taken to improve the epidemiological situation in the country.