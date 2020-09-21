Head of Internal Affairs Department dismissed after mass brawl in Aravan

Local police chief, Saktan Ismailov, was dismissed for improper ensuring of public order in Aravan district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A number of employees were brought to disciplinary responsibility.

«The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns that measures will be taken in accordance with the law in relation to those who provoke, deliberately violate public order during the election campaign. Citizens who violate the electoral law will be severely punished. The pre-trial proceedings on this fact will be fair and lawful, and the perpetrators will be obligatory punished. During campaigning in order to maintain public order, political parties must notify law enforcement agencies about the planned meeting with the population,» the Interior Ministry said.

A fight broke out in Aravan district of Kyrgyzstan during the campaigning, in which about 100 people participated. As a result, 12 residents of the district were injured.