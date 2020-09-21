12:31
USD 79.04
EUR 93.73
RUB 1.05
English

Head of Internal Affairs Department dismissed after mass brawl in Aravan

Local police chief, Saktan Ismailov, was dismissed for improper ensuring of public order in Aravan district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A number of employees were brought to disciplinary responsibility.

«The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns that measures will be taken in accordance with the law in relation to those who provoke, deliberately violate public order during the election campaign. Citizens who violate the electoral law will be severely punished. The pre-trial proceedings on this fact will be fair and lawful, and the perpetrators will be obligatory punished. During campaigning in order to maintain public order, political parties must notify law enforcement agencies about the planned meeting with the population,» the Interior Ministry said.

A fight broke out in Aravan district of Kyrgyzstan during the campaigning, in which about 100 people participated. As a result, 12 residents of the district were injured.
link: https://24.kg/english/165803/
views: 122
Print
Related
First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Almaz Baketaev suspected of beating neighbor
Girl who brawled with patrol police officers placed under house arrest
Mass brawl in Bishkek. Two citizens of Pakistan placed in detention center 1
Two foreign students placed in detention center after mass brawl in Bishkek
Brawl breaks out between foreign students in Bishkek
Five people injured in mass brawl in Chaldovar village
Zuurakan Kadenova comments on her in-flight brawl
Migrants - builders put up mass brawl in Moscow
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
21 September, Monday
12:08
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus...
12:02
New road after landslide in Kara-Keche almost completed
11:45
55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:39
104 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:32
Unidentified e-wallets to stop functioning from October 1 in Kyrgyzstan