91 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 91 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 9 people got infected in Bishkek, 17— in Osh region, 1 — in Talas region, 6 — in Chui region, 15 — in Issyk-Kul region, 12 — in Jalal-Abad region, 30 — in Batken region and 1 — in Naryn region.

In total, 45,335 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.