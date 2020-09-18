Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates ban on export of livestock and meat

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan initiates a ban on the export of livestock and meat to neighboring countries. Lenara Niyazbekova, Chairperson of the Kyrgyz Association of Exporters and Importers Kyrgyzland, told.

According to her, the issue of meat price growth in the republic was raised on social media. It was said that the prices for beef reached 400 soms and more. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation then linked the increase in the cost of mutton and beef in the Kyrgyz Republic with the export of livestock and meat to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as with an increase in the number of dealers.

In this regard, the Ministry of Economy started talking about a ban on the export of livestock and meat to neighboring states. Lenara Niyazbekova believes that the reason for the rise in prices for meat is not the export of cattle and meat, but growth of the dollar exchange rate and the activity of smugglers of small cattle and cattle.

«I demand, before initiating such a proposal, to create a special commission to analyze all the circumstances. In addition, this initiative contradicts the Government’s Export Development Program of Kyrgyzstan for 2019-2022,» she said.