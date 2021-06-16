16:47
USD 84.55
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.18
English

Kyrgyz farmers to be able to export livestock from early July

Kyrgyz farmers will be able to export livestock and small cattle outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) from July 8. Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development Ilich Marsbek uulu announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«Amendments have been made to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the permission to export livestock and small cattle outside the Union. In turn, the ban on the export of certain types of agricultural products will be in effect until the end of 2021,» he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture proposed to extend the term of the ban on the export of certain types of agricultural products. As a result of restrictions, a decrease in agricultural products and an increase in food prices are predicted on the domestic food market.
link: https://24.kg/english/197893/
views: 70
Print
Related
Lack of irrigation water: 300 farmers hold rally in Bishkek
Farmers complain of critical shortage of irrigation water
Export grows thanks to simplified border control procedures
Talas farmers demand from authorities to increase milk procurement prices
Prime Minister promises to speed up work with RKDF to support farmers
Electronic invoices must be used to export goods to EAEU
About 6.8 billion soms in loans provided to farmers in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyz farmers can sell their products on Commodity Exchange
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total 619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
16 June, Wednesday
16:22
Kyrgyz farmers to be able to export livestock from early July Kyrgyz farmers to be able to export livestock from earl...
16:07
Tajik military detain and rob human rights defender from Kyrgyzstan
15:56
Water level in rivers of Chui region 2.5 times below norm
15:20
Almaz Baketaev resigns as First Vice Mayor of Bishkek
14:40
Carrots for 100 soms: Agriculture Ministry explains rise in prices