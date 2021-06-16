Kyrgyz farmers to be able to export livestock from early July

Kyrgyz farmers will be able to export livestock and small cattle outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) from July 8. Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development Ilich Marsbek uulu announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«Amendments have been made to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the permission to export livestock and small cattle outside the Union. In turn, the ban on the export of certain types of agricultural products will be in effect until the end of 2021,» he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture proposed to extend the term of the ban on the export of certain types of agricultural products. As a result of restrictions, a decrease in agricultural products and an increase in food prices are predicted on the domestic food market.