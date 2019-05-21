Kyrgyz farmers focus on livestock breeding

Production of meat and milk increased in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Zhanybek Kerimaliev told at a press conference.

He stressed that this was due to the switch of farmers to the livestock breeding. «Many people understand that it is more profitable to buy 10 high-bred heads of cattle than to keep 100 outbred,» the official said.

Zhanybek Kerimaliev added that the number of cows increased by almost 19,000 heads, in connection with this, the volume of milk production increased. He noted that farmers are interested in switching to organic agriculture.

«The Ministry of Agriculture has developed a draft law on organic farming, opens laboratories. Several large farms and rural areas are currently working in this direction,» the Deputy Minister stressed.

Zhanybek Kerimaliev said that the volume of agriculture in the structure of GDP grew by 2.7 percent in 2018.