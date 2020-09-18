Kyrgyzstanis await transportation to homeland from Sol-Iletsk

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan sent an appeal with a request to provide another transit corridor through the territory of Kazakhstan for organized travel by buses to Kyrgyzstan. The Information Department of the Foreign Ministry of the country reported.

According to the department, Kyrgyzstanis have repeatedly gathered in Sol-Iletsk, Orenburg Oblast of Russia, who are heading for the Russian-Kazakh state border with the intention of returning to the Kyrgyz Republic through the territory of Kazakhstan. A response on the provision of the transit corridor was not received from the Kazakh side so far.

«As of September 16, 2020, in addition to the citizens who stay in Sol-Iletsk, there is a large number of Kyrgyzstanis on the territory of Bashkortostan at the border with Orenburg Oblast. At the request of the authorities of the specified Oblast, the entrance into their territory to move to Sagarchyn checkpoint for these citizens will be opened after receiving confirmation of the consent of the Kazakh side to provide another transit corridor,» the Foreign Ministry said.

An agreement was reached with the authorities of the republic, with the assistance of the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Ufa, as well as activists of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Orenburg Oblast, on setting up tents for temporary accommodation of Kyrgyzstanis in them. At the same time, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation is working on compiling lists of citizens demanding a transit corridor.

«In the near future, an employee of the diplomatic mission will be sent to Orenburg Oblast to provide consular assistance to our compatriots and to resolve organizational and logistical issues. At the same time, the ministry stresses that all our citizens were aware of the current restrictions on entry to the territory of Kazakhstan for foreigners, including Kyrgyzstanis, and that the pass regime of the Russian-Kazakh state border, established in connection with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the world, has not changed. The ministry once again urges the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who are on the territory of the Russian Federation to refrain from moving towards the Russian-Kazakh border and recommends, if an urgent return to their homeland is necessary, to use air routes, access to which is currently not limited,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.