EAEU to create e-commerce operator

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) will hold a separate meeting with potential cross-border e-commerce operators. Press service of the EEC reported.

The second meeting of the high-level working group on cross-border electronic commerce took place. Representatives of the EEC and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union discussed creation and development of the institute of e-commerce operators, the problems of bonded warehouses, as well as the application of technical regulation measures within the framework of cross-border e-commerce.

The parties confirmed their agreement in the formation of systemic regulation of the new market. Following the discussion, it was decided to hold a separate meeting with potential foreign e-commerce operators from among the companies operating in the countries of the union.

«The Commission is interested in the broadest possible involvement of business in the issues we are considering today in order to ensure the greatest convenience for consumers in terms of delivery speed and ease of registration of goods,» Andrey Slepnev, head of the working group, Member of the EEC Board (Minister) for Trade, said.
