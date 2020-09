Kyrgyzstanis who enter Switzerland may not stay at home for 10 days (in self-isolation). Press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Since September 7, Kyrgyzstan has been excluded from the list of countries whose citizens are required to stay in quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Switzerland. The Swiss government made the corresponding decision on September 4.

Kyrgyzstanis having a visa and other permits can now freely enter the territory of Switzerland.