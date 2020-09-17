11:17
Russia to introduce new identification system for migrants

The State Duma of the Russian Federation approved the idea of ​​the Ministry of Internal Affairs to introduce ID cards for foreign workers. RIA Novosti reports.

The ID card containing personal data of a migrant will be issued only after his or her official application. A prerequisite for its registration will be fingerprinting, a medical examination for various dangerous infectious diseases, as well as photographing.

The plastic document will allow migrants to legally stay in Russia for a long time, and will also become a convenient and compact identity card for a period of 10 years.

If a person stays in Russia for up to 90 days, obtaining of the ID card is not necessary.

The project is planned to be implemented already in 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/165423/
views: 119
