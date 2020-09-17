Russia to introduce new identification system for migrants

The State Duma of the Russian Federation approved the idea of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to introduce ID cards for foreign workers. RIA Novosti reports.
The ID card containing personal data of a migrant will be issued only after his or her official application. A prerequisite for its registration will be fingerprinting, a medical examination for various dangerous infectious diseases, as well as photographing.
The plastic document will allow migrants to legally stay in Russia for a long time, and will also become a convenient and compact identity card for a period of 10 years.
If a person stays in Russia for up to 90 days, obtaining of the ID card is not necessary.
The project is planned to be implemented already in 2021.