11:17
USD 79.04
EUR 93.79
RUB 1.05
English

WHO admits another Kazakhstan’s coronavirus vaccine to clinical trials

WHO has approved testing of another coronavirus vaccine developed in Kazakhstan. Director of the International Center for Vaccinology at the Kazakh National Agrarian University, Kaisar Tabynov, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the vaccine is a joint development of the International Center for Vaccinology of the Kazakh National Agrarian University and the National Research Center for Especially Dangerous Infections named after Aikimbaev. Preclinical trials of the vaccine are underway.

«Friends, it is my great pleasure to announce that our subunit SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) nanoemulsion oil adjuvant vaccine has been included in the WHO vaccine candidate list,» he wrote.
link: https://24.kg/english/165417/
views: 125
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.5 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,072 in total
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Spike in number of COVID-19 cases registered in many countries
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.2 million people globally
Health Minister tells about preparations for second wave of COVID-19
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,999 in total
80 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining
Netflix buys right to Halle Berry’s movie co-starring Valentina Shevchenko Netflix buys right to Halle Berry’s movie co-starring Valentina Shevchenko
17 September, Thursday
10:53
Elections 2020: Prosecutor's Office opens case on bribery of voters Elections 2020: Prosecutor's Office opens case on bribe...
10:44
Elections 2020: International observers ask for violation facts
10:25
EDB: Business activity in Kyrgyzstan reduced due to quarantine measures
09:59
Russia to introduce new identification system for migrants
09:54
Severelectro starts disconnection of debtors from electricity supply
16 September, Wednesday
18:08
EAEU thinks about creation of free trade zone with Mongolia and Indonesia
17:50
Girls in Science project launched in Kyrgyzstan