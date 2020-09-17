WHO admits another Kazakhstan’s coronavirus vaccine to clinical trials

WHO has approved testing of another coronavirus vaccine developed in Kazakhstan. Director of the International Center for Vaccinology at the Kazakh National Agrarian University, Kaisar Tabynov, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the vaccine is a joint development of the International Center for Vaccinology of the Kazakh National Agrarian University and the National Research Center for Especially Dangerous Infections named after Aikimbaev. Preclinical trials of the vaccine are underway.

«Friends, it is my great pleasure to announce that our subunit SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) nanoemulsion oil adjuvant vaccine has been included in the WHO vaccine candidate list,» he wrote.