Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan goes on bike ride around Issyk-Kul lake

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Temir Sariev, decided to take part in a bike ride around Issyk-Kul lake. A team of six participants of the bike tour hit the road today, starting from Balykchy city.

Temir Sariev told 24.kg news agency that the bike ride of 440 kilometers was initiated by like-minded people in order to urge all Kyrgyzstanis to lead a healthy lifestyle and popularize civilized tourist recreation while preserving the environment.

The team of amateurs intends to cover about 120 kilometers each day. The bike ride will end at the starting point — in Balykchy.

This is not the first time the former head of government has challenged himself.

The Issyk-Kul Swim Challenge took place in Issyk-Kul region a year ago on August 18.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia participated in it. They had to cover 14 kilometers. The swimmers started in Kara-Talaa village, located on the southern shore, and finished in Toru-Aigyr village on the northern shore. Temir Sariev also took part in the swim.