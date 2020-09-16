15:32
USD 79.03
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.05
English

73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,072 in total

At least 73 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, 11 people got infected in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 14— in Osh region, 3 — in Talas region, 5 — in Chui region, 9 — in Issyk-Kul region, 9 — in Jalal-Abad region, 18 — in Batken region and 1 — in Naryn region.

In total, 45,072 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/165356/
views: 126
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.5 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Spike in number of COVID-19 cases registered in many countries
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.2 million people globally
Health Minister tells about preparations for second wave of COVID-19
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,999 in total
80 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28.9 million people globally
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
16 September, Wednesday
14:58
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan goes on bike ride around Issyk-Kul lake Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan goes on bike ride around Issyk-Kul...
14:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.5 million people globally
14:38
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:34
73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,072 in total
14:26
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan