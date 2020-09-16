Spike in number of COVID-19 cases registered in many countries

A spike in the number of patients with pneumonia was registered in Kazakhstan. Over the past day, 408 new cases of the disease were detected in the neighboring country, Tengrinews.kz reports.

The number of cases has increased significantly in many other countries. A new record was registered this week in the global daily increase for the entire time of the pandemic.

As Deutsche Welle reports, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in almost 308,000 inhabitants of the planet for 24 hours. Most of the infected were detected in India, the USA, Brazil and Spain.

In a number of countries, the number of new cases of the infection has exceeded the peak figures in spring. Outbreaks are registered throughout Europe — anti-records are broken in France and the UK; the disease is spreading with renewed strength in Spain and the Czech Republic.

Various states are repeatedly strengthening measures to combat the spread of the disease. Thus, the Armenian authorities announced quarantine throughout the country until January 11, 2021. The Great Britain repeatedly banned gathering in groups of more than six people. Israel became the first state in the world, which introduced the second lockdown — for three weeks — from September 18.

The second wave of coronavirus disease was expected at the end of autumn, but it may come earlier. WHO has officially warned of an increase in mortality in the coming months and urged not to rely too much on vaccines.

At the same time, information appeared that a person who had had a coronavirus can excrete it and be dangerous to others up to 90 days after recovery. This was stated by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, RIA Novosti reports. She noted the high probability that the virus may remain active, and the carrier will not have any symptoms.