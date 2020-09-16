12:29
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals

Equipment for 68,879,686 soms will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan to equip three under construction and eight re-designed hospitals. The Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, 886 sets of two- and three-functional beds will be installed in the hospitals. The set includes a mattress, bedside cabinet, medical pole, bedside table for meals.

In addition, it is planned to supply X-ray machines, stationary and mobile ones, bedside monitors, defibrillators, electrocardiographs, ultrasound machines.

Supply agreements have been signed with nine companies. Major deliveries are expected this week.

At the expense of Safe City funds, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announced a tender for purchase of 37 ambulances, 27 of which are cross-country vehicles, 10 are two-wheel drive vehicles.
