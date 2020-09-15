18:16
USD 79.03
EUR 93.70
RUB 1.06
English

Kubatbek Boronov promises to personally check new and redesigned hospitals

«I will personally check readiness of the new and redesigned hospitals, as well as the quality of construction and repair work,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergence Response Center.

«According to the reports submitted to us, everything is fine. In fact, the situation is somewhat different, it differs from the reports. I intend to personally visit every hospital built and redesigned and get acquainted with the real state of affairs. These medical institutions should first of all be provided with the medical equipment that was sorely lacking at the very peak of the incidence. These are ventilators, X-rays and computed tomography machines, as well as air recirculators,» he said.

The head of Government noted that it is important to provide ambulance centers with cars.

«During the peak of the pandemic, one of the main problems was the lack of cars and ambulances. Bishkek, where a significant part of the population lives, was serviced by only 38 cars. This is very small number. By June, we added a couple of dozen cars, as well as mobile crews. The situation did not improve. Many calls were left unanswered or medics arrived late. Therefore, it is important to provide our cities and villages with a sufficient number of ambulances,» Kubatbek Boronov stressed.

According to the Ministry of Health, by the end of the year, more than 115 ambulances will be delivered to the country within projects of international donors.

«Provision with ambulances is an important task. At the same time, teams of qualified doctors are needed to work for them. The Ministry of Health must resolve this issue. Coordination of the work of the ambulance center with medical institutions should be established. Practice has shown that many ambulance teams drove around the city and could not find a place in the hospital to hospitalize the patient. It shouldn’t be like that. We need to do a good job on the interaction algorithm of all the services involved,» the Prime Minister said.
link: https://24.kg/english/165250/
views: 84
Print
Related
Reconstruction of 7 infectious diseases hospitals completed for month and half
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital nearing completion in Osh city
Regional Center of Cardiovascular Surgery repaired in Jalal-Abad
Major repair of infectious diseases hospital completed in Batken
All day patient hospitals closed in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Semetei hospital closed, all patients discharged
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pandemic exposed all problems of healthcare system
12 new hospitals to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by second COVID-19 wave
Three more day patient hospitals temporarily closed in Bishkek
Number of beds in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan to be increased by 1,300
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
15 September, Tuesday
18:06
State Material Reserves Fund to purchase 65 types of drugs, including for COVID State Material Reserves Fund to purchase 65 types of dr...
17:49
Kyrgyzstan to traditionally increase pensions in October
17:44
Reconstruction of 7 infectious diseases hospitals completed for month and half
17:40
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
17:28
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss disputed sections of state border