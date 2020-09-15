Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov discussed issues of resuming education of schoolchildren in the traditional format, digitalization, the current state and prospects for the development of the education system at an online meeting with the Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov. Press service of the head of state reported.

Kanybek Isakov voiced a proposal on plans to resume schooling in traditional format in case of stabilization of the epidemiological situation from October. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov supported the proposal, recommending to start this process step by step — from primary school.

The minister also announced development of a draft Strategy for Development of the Education System for 2020-2040. It has been submitted for public discussion and is now under government consideration.

In addition, he said, within the framework of digitalization, an education management information system has been developed, which covers all levels of the system. Today, it includes data of 1.5 million students, teachers and educators; data of about 15,000 people are entered into the electronic database every day, as well as information about the infrastructure of educational institutions: units, buildings, hostels. The work is planned to be completed by December 1, after which the database will be integrated with Tunduk electronic interdepartmental interaction system.

Kanybek Isakov added that in order to eliminate the human factor and corruption risks, the system for issue of salaries to teachers was automated. This made it possible to eliminate errors in the calculation of tax payments and get rid of corruption risks.

The minister told about the online admission campaign, selection for study at foreign universities. According to him, all the exams were held openly, there were no complaints from the parents. This year, 75 people entered universities in Hungary, 10 — in Belarus, 5 — in Kazakhstan, 70 — in China and 5 — in Latvia.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted with satisfaction the positive innovations in the education system, in particular in its digitalization.