Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss disputed sections of state border

Working groups of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border held meetings. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Kyrgyz delegation was represented by the Special Government Representative for Border Issues Nazirbek Borubaev and the Director of the State Agency for Land Resources Kanybek Botobaev.

«During working offsite meetings in Ala-Buka and Aksy districts of Jalal-Abad region, the parties examined a number of disputed sections, as well as sections included in the agreement on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan dated September 5, 2017. As a result of the meetings, the parties came to a common opinion on certain issues,» the message says.