18:16
Seven athletes awarded title of Master of Sports in Kyrgyzstan

Seven athletes have been awarded the title of Master of Sports in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

According to the unified sports classification of the country, by the order of the state agency, the sports titles «Master of Sports of Kyrgyzstan of international class» and «Master of Sports of Kyrgyzstan» were awarded to the following athletes:

Master of Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic of International Class:

  • Valeria Kachalko — dance sport.

Master of Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Erkaiym Japarova — taekwon-do WTF;
  • Bakdaulet Egemberdiev — Greco-Roman wrestling;
  • Daulet Aidarbekov — Greco-Roman wrestling;
  • Bazarbek uulu Elaman — belt wrestling;
  • Melis uulu Syimyk — belt wrestling;
  • Ulanai Salieva — judo.
