47 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,928 in total

At least 47 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, 8 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 2— in Osh region, 2 — in Chui region, 8 — in Issyk-Kul region, 10 — in Jalal-Abad region, 14 — in Batken region and 1 — in Naryn region.

In total, 44,928 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
