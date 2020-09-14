Last patient with COVID-19 discharged from Research Institute of Balneology

The last patient with COVID-19 has been discharged from the Kyrgyz Research Institute of Balneology and Rehabilitation (Tash-Dobo village). Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The medical institution was assigned to the ministry for the period of the pandemic like the National Center of Oncology and Hematology.

«During the period of supervision from July 8, 2020, at least 1,116 people with coronavirus infection have been admitted to these institutions. At least 1,079 of them have recovered, 37 died,» the ministry said.