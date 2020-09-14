11:52
Former judge of Alamedin District Court taken into custody in Bishkek

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek has taken into custody the former judge of the Alamedin District Court, Emil Mamytov. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Emil Mamytov is suspected of fraud and forgery. The court hearings have already begun on the case. A private notary is also in the dock together with him.

«According to investigators, the former judge was previously under travel restrictions. It is known that he is suspected of fraud. In particular, according to the investigation, he is allegedly involved in real estate fraud. The judge was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek,» the sources told.

The press service of the Bishkek City Court does not confirm, but does not refute this information.
