12:42
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total

At least 67 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 20 people got infected in Bishkek, 10— in Osh region, 3 — in Chui region, 7 — in Issyk-Kul region, 14 — in Jalal-Abad region, 9 — in Batken region, 1 — in Talas region and 3 — in Naryn region.

In total, 44,828 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/164942/
views: 111
Print
Related
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
148 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Low-cost PCR tests to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
77 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,761 in total
144 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
#Sakta #Protect National Information Campaign launched in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.7 million people globally
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system
12 September, Saturday
12:06
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus i...
12:01
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
11:50
148 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:44
About 38,000 bottles of beer without license confiscated in Jalal-Abad region
11:39
Two computer clubs closed in Osh city for violation of sanitary rules