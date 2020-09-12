About 38,000 bottles of beer without license confiscated in Jalal-Abad region

A large batch of unlicensed beer has been confiscated in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Inspectors of the State Tax Service during a raid revealed a warehouse where beer without a license and permits was illegally stored for further sale. At least 38,062 bottles of alcoholic beverages with various names and containers for more than 2 million soms have been confiscated.

Measures in accordance with the legislation of the country have been taken against the business entity.