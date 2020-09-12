11:10
Three men try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border

Three citizens were detained for attempt to illegally cross the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A 37-year-old Kyrgyzstani was detained on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic while trying to illegally cross the state border outside the checkpoint from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. He did not have identification documents.

Two other violators of the state border are citizens of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. They also tried to illegally cross the Kyrgyzstan’s border, but they were detained by the border guards of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detained violators were handed over to employees of the relevant authorities for further investigation.
