Low-cost PCR tests to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey

Low-cost PCR tests will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey. Press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliev met with the General Director of the Turkish company DS Bio ve Nano Teknolojileri A.Ş. Dinçer Şen, which produces PCR tests.

«The parties have agreed on the supply of PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan at an affordable price. At the same time, the Turkish company is ready to send its specialists to conduct a week-long training of Kyrgyz specialists and provide equipment for conducting PCR tests,» the ministry said.

At the request of the Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Dinçer Şen expressed his readiness to open a full-fledged laboratory in Kyrgyzstan for conducting PCR testing and equip a mobile laboratory for testing of population in the regions of Kyrgyzstan.
