Consumers owe half a billion soms for electricity to Severelectro OJSC

The debt for electricity of Severelectro OJSC consumers is 500,600,000 soms. Press service of the company reported.

Severelectro urges consumers to timely pay their electricity bills, because from September 14, the joint-stock company will begin to gradually limit the supply of electricity.

«The company continues to work on preparing power equipment and networks for the successful passage of the winter period, and the bulk of the payments is used to repair the electrical equipment,» the company said.