Two-volume book Chingiz Aitmatov. Steppe Awakening published in Turkey

A two-volume book Chingiz Aitmatov. Steppe Awakening, which consists of scientific research of 98 scientists from 23 countries, has been published in Turkey. The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan reported.

Presentation of the book and its transfer to the Chingiz Aitmatov library in Bishkek took place yesterday.

«Participants of the ceremony stressed that this work filled an important gap in Aitmatov’s library, and after the opening speeches, the book was handed over with gratitude for contribution of the authors of the article, scientists and institutions involved. One of its main features is the preface, it was written by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov,» the diplomatic mission said.