10:46
USD 79.06
EUR 93.54
RUB 1.05
English

Two-volume book Chingiz Aitmatov. Steppe Awakening published in Turkey

A two-volume book Chingiz Aitmatov. Steppe Awakening, which consists of scientific research of 98 scientists from 23 countries, has been published in Turkey. The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan reported.

Presentation of the book and its transfer to the Chingiz Aitmatov library in Bishkek took place yesterday.

«Participants of the ceremony stressed that this work filled an important gap in Aitmatov’s library, and after the opening speeches, the book was handed over with gratitude for contribution of the authors of the article, scientists and institutions involved. One of its main features is the preface, it was written by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov,» the diplomatic mission said.
link: https://24.kg/english/164811/
views: 84
Print
Related
At least 1,250 students from Kyrgyzstan apply for study in Turkey
Interpol detains wanted citizen of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital suspends hospitalization of patients
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
323 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey, including transit passengers
Children stuck at Istanbul airport to arrive in Kyrgyzstan on July 29
Kyrgyz diaspora in Turkey donates 15 oxygen concentrators
Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey
Turkey donates 20 medical ventilators to Kyrgyzstan
330 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey
Popular
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district 37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
11 September, Friday
10:17
Two-volume book Chingiz Aitmatov. Steppe Awakening published in Turkey Two-volume book Chingiz Aitmatov. Steppe Awakening publ...
09:55
More than 230 health workers go on vacation to Issyk-Kul
09:44
President of Kyrgyzstan visits renovated hospital in Osh region
09:34
Elections 2020: CEC receives 33 reports of violations
09:26
Construction of bypass road planned in Osh city
10 September, Thursday
18:36
Water quality checked in Issyk-Kul lake
18:16
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume regular flights with Uzbekistan
18:01
Man suspected of murder of Uzbekistani arrested in Batken
17:45
Driver who knocked down and killed cyclists sentenced to 8 years in prison
17:14
Flights with Kazakhstan to be resumed: when and who can fly