Water quality checked in Issyk-Kul lake

Employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry (SAEPF) of Kyrgyzstan conducted seasonal monitoring of water in Issyk-Kul lake. Press service of the state agency reported.

Water samples were taken at 22 points. Ecologists analyzed water temperature, pH level, electrical conductivity, amount of nitrogen, dissolved oxygen, suspended solids and other components.

Chemical analysis showed that the quality of the water meets the approved standards and the requirements of the maximum permissible concentration of substances for water bodies of the fishery category.

The state agency noted that water samples from Issyk-Kul lake are taken three times a year — before, during and after the tourist season.