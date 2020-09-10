Sakta #Protect National Information Campaign launched in Kyrgyzstan

#Sakta #Protect National Information Campaign has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government reported.

The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, addressing the citizens in connection with the start of the campaign, stressed importance of the unity of the whole society in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The head of Government also expressed gratitude to the UN in the Kyrgyz Republic and international partners for supporting the government’s initiatives and assisting in solving pressing issues to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as early recovery from the consequences of the pandemic.

According to him, the campaign is aimed at protecting the lives of fellow citizens. «This is what the Government, doctors, civic activists and volunteers have fought and are fighting for every day. Currently, the incidence rates are low, but the virus is still among us, it is necessary to remember about epidemiological safety,» he said.

Kubatbek Boronov added that the campaign is aimed at raising public awareness of the negative impact of COVID-19, including the importance of observing measures to protect health, and countering the spread of fake news. «Another important goal of the campaign should be to strengthen cohesion of the population in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection. This requires civic awareness and responsibility in protecting one’s own health and the health of others by following simple sanitary standards — wearing of masks, observing physical distance, frequent hand washing and self-isolation in case of symptoms. Only through common efforts, good discipline we can overcome this ailment,» he said.