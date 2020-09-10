President of Kyrgyzstan visits washing machines production plant

Joint venture for production of household appliances, which was opened within the framework of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek agreements, is expanding production in Osh region and plans to start export. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

As part of a working trip to Osh region, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the Kyrgyz-Uzbek joint venture Artel Electronics in Andijan village, Kara-Suu district. Commercial Director Orozbai Atadzhanov informed that the enterprise has been operating since 2018 and is engaged in the production of household appliances, in particular assembly of washing machines.

To date, 105 people are employed there, it is planned to increase the number of jobs to 200.

The company produces about 900 washing machines per month, while the monthly sales volume is 3 million soms. The manufactured products are sold on the domestic market, but in the future export is planned.

It is reportedly planned to start production of gas stoves in 2022, and from 2023 — TV sets and refrigerators.

The President noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding trade and economic relations with the nearest neighboring countries, including Uzbekistan. The head of state stressed the need to increase the volume of trade between the countries, including creation of joint industrial enterprises.

They, as Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed, have a huge export potential, since Kyrgyzstan has access to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union, where the republic can supply products without customs barriers and duties.