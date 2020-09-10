13:25
151 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 151 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, 92 people have recovered in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 8 — in Osh region, 6 — in Chui region, 23 — in Issyk-Kul region, 9 — in Jalal-Abad region, 8 — in Batken region, 2 — in Talas region and 1 — in Naryn region.

In total, 40,487 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
