Son of deputy of Parliament suspected of seven facts of fraud

Son of a deputy Samat Ibraev is suspected of seven facts of fraud. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

Daniyar Ibraev was notified in absentia of suspicion of committing a crime and a measure of restraint was chosen for him in the form of detention.

«Daniyar Ibraev was put on the international wanted list, including through Interpol. In February, he was detained in Bulgaria. The process of extradition of the wanted person to Kyrgyzstan has begun. Several construction companies turned to the Central Internal Affairs Department, stating that Ibraev, offering supply of construction fittings, took possession of their money on an especially large scale. The total damage amounted to 507,352,049 soms. Seven episodes have been registered,» the police department said.

Victims of fraudulent activities of Daniyar Ibraev are asked to contact the Investigation Service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital at the address: 64a, Toktogul Street, Bishkek, or by phone: 0312437168, 0312681268 and 0550102086.

In December 2019, information appeared on social media that the son of the former chief of staff of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, now deputy Samatbek Ibraev, Daniyar, borrowed a large amount of money from a friend and does not give it back.
