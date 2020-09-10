10:22
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 6.6 mln to support depreciating som

A sharp growth of the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to intervene for the first time in two months. Official website of the bank says.

The day before, the bank sold $ 3 million on the foreign exchange market with calculations on the date of the transaction and $ 3.6 million - with calculations different from the date of the transaction.

In total, since the beginning of 2020, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has carried out ten interventions, selling $ 227.4 million.

The day before, the selling rate of the U.S. dollar reached 79.5 soms. Since the beginning of the week, the currency has appreciated by 1 som. The sharp growth of the exchange rate forced the National Bank to intervene to stabilize the situation.     
