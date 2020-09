At least 16 deaths of pregnant women from COVID-19 infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Professor, obstetrician-gynecologist Arsen Askerov announced at a briefing.

According to him, they had severe forms of the disease. «Despite the treatment, they died,» he said.

Arsen Askerov added that more than 530 pregnant women have recovered from coronavirus, and they are currently under medical supervision.