Kyrgyzstani accused of extremism to spend two years in Russian prison

Russian court sentenced a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, accused of involvement in activity of a banned religious organization, to prison term. Interfax reports.

The 35-year-old defendant by 2016 became an adherent of the ideology of an international religious association, which is prohibited on the territory of the Russian Federation.

He equipped a prayer room in a shed and held religious events in Rudnik inhabited area of Kingisepp district.

The man is married, he is father of four children, and is positively characterized at home.

Taking these circumstances into account, the court sentenced the defendant to two years in a general regime prison colony. The extremist literature confiscated from him was destroyed.
