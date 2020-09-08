15:41
Kyrgyzstani suffers gunshot wound in St. Petersburg

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan suffered a gunshot wound in St. Petersburg (Russia). Fontanka Internet newspaper reports.

A conflict reportedly broke out between a 35-year-old local resident and the 28-year-old Kyrgyzstani. The St. Petersburg resident fired from a traumatic pistol.

The police seized the traumatic pistol. The man was detained and placed in the temporary detention center. A criminal case was opened under Article 213 of the Criminal Code «Hooliganism». The suspect was involved in a theft case ten years ago.
