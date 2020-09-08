12:38
Number of calls to ambulance starts growing in Uzbekistan

The number of calls to ambulance, including with respiratory diseases, began to repeatedly grow in Uzbekistan. Podrobno.uz media outlet reports with reference to the data of the Ministry of Health of the republic.

Since August 26, the number of calls to the ambulance has increased from 29,300 to 34,200. The number of calls related to acute respiratory diseases has grown from 2,200 to 3,000; calls associated with an increase in body temperature — from 2,500 to 3,500.

«At the same time, the number of visits to outpatient facilities with diseases such as diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure and overweight has increased. At the same time, the number of applications related to pneumonia symptoms increased from 244 to 305,» Farrukh Sharipov, head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Health, told.

Quarantine introduced earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic has been loosened in Uzbekistan since August 15. Almost all restrictions on the work of restaurants, cafes, parks and other facilities in the service sector have been lifted on September 5.
